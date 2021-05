Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 13:15 Hits: 2

To be competitive in today’s marketplace, U.S. cattle producers and everyone in the supply chain need reliable data to make informed decisions. USDA provides in-depth market data through the Livestock Mandatory Reporting (LMR) program, which delivers critical market intelligence on price trends, as well as supply and demand conditions.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/05/12/market-insights-and-resources-help-producers-celebrate-national-beef-month