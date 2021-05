Articles

Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Sara Lee Frozen Bakery announced today the recall of specific lots of select Sara Lee, Chef Pierre and Devonshire pecan pies produced between March 4 and April 1, 2021, because the product may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a s

