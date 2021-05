Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 22:00 Hits: 5

The European Union (EU) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have agreed to increase joint efforts to transform agri-food systems, in order to make them more inclusive, efficient, resilient and sustainable.

