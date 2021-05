Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021

The number of people facing acute food insecurity and needing urgent life and livelihood-saving assistance has hit a five-year high in 2020 in countries beset by food crises, an annual report launched today by the Global Network Against Food Crises has found.

