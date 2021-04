Articles

Tuesday, 27 April 2021

For 200 years, the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture has stood for both growers and consumers in America. To commemorate the Committee's anniversary, USDA’s National Agricultural Library created a digital timeline to highlight key events, members, and legislation in the Committee's history.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/04/27/200-year-history-house-committee-agriculture