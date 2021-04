Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 23 April 2021

Five of every six farms in the world consist of less than two hectares, operate only around 12 percent of all agricultural land, and produce roughly 35 percent of the world’s food, according to a FAO study published in World Development.

