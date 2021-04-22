Enoki Mushroom recalled over Listeria concerns

Articles

Guan’s Mushroom Co of Commerce, CA is recalling all cases of its 200g/7.05-ounce packages of Enoki Mushroom (Product of China) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed from CA, NY, PA through produce distributors or wholesalers to retail stores nationwide.

The Enoki comes in a 200g/7.05ounces, clear plastic package with the description “Enoki Mushroom” in English, Korean and French, and Guan’s logo in the front. At the back, there is UPC code: 810023170303. Product code is RY3428A or RY3434A in the front bottom.

The product is being shipped in a white cardboard box with 25 pcs of 200g. The box contains Guan’s logo in blue color and product code RY3428A or RY3434A.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 200g package of Enoki.

The distribution of the product has been suspended.

