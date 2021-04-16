A Countdown to Earth Day: Register Now For Panel Series Food Culture, Health, and Climate

Articles

From April 19 to April 22, Food Tank and the Barilla Foundation will host a series of panels with international chefs to count down to Earth Day and explore the intersection of food culture, health, and climate.

Each conversation, moderated by Food Tank President Danielle Nierenberg, will take place at 9:00AM EST and focus on different geographic regions and cultures across the globe. Register for the conversations HERE.

View the full lineup below:

Monday, April 19, East and South Asia, featuring chefs Peggy Chan (Grassroots Initiative Consultancy) and Manjit Gill (ITC Hotels).

Tuesday, April 20, United States and Latin America, featuring chefs Vincent Medina (mak-‘amham/Cafe Ohlone), Valerie Segrest (Native American Agriculture Fund), and Mariana Tejerina (Catalino).

Wednesday, April 21, Mediterranean and Nordic, featuring chefs Sharon Bond-Hogg (Kekuli Café) and Ori Shavit (Vegans on Top).

Thursday, April 22, East and South Africa region featuring chefs Ozoz Sokoh (Kitchen Butterfly) and Mahlomola Thamae (TM Innovations).

