Shearer’s Foods LLC of Massillon, OH is voluntarily recalling two lots of 9.5 ounce bags of “Raley’s Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips,” because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reacti

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/shearers-foods-llc-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-milk-raleys-salt-vinegar-flavored-potato-chips