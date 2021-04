Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 12:00 Hits: 6

Addressing the Third Hemispheric Meeting of Ministers and Secretaries of Agriculture of the Americas, the Director-General hailed the region’s contribution to preventing the COVID-19 health crisis from becoming a food crisis. “Now you need to be the architects of recovery, a recovery with transformation."

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1395027/icode/