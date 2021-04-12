CDC:  28 Salmonella Hadar Illness in 12 States with 2 Hospitalized linked to Nature’s Promise, Plainville Farms and Wegman’s Ground Turkey

Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 12 April 2021

States with Illnesses: Arizona 1, Connecticut 1, Indiana 1, Maine 1, Massachusetts 7, Missouri 1, New Hampshire 1, New Jersey 2, New York 4.

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days. Some people – especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems – may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

Ground Turkey Recall:

Nature’s Promise (94% lean 6% fat) – 1 lb packages with dates 1/1, 1/3, 1/4, 1/8, and 1/10

Wegman (94% lean 6% fat) – 1 lb and 3 lb packages with dates 1/3, 1/4, 1/8, and 1/10

Plainville Farms (93% lean 7% fat) – 1 lb packages with dates 1/10

These products have the establishment number “P-244” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s mark of inspection. They were made on December 18-29, 2020, and were sold nationwide. These products are no longer available in stores, but they could still be in your freezer.

Investigators are working to determine if additional turkey products are linked to illnesses.

