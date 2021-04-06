Raley’s CEO Wants to Change the Way We Eat

Articles

In a recent interview, Keith Knopf, CEO and President of Raley’s Family of Fine Stores talks about the ways the supermarket chain is helping consumers maintain healthy and sustainable diets.

“We don’t believe it’s our decision to tell people what to do, but we do want to provide them with more information, more education, and more transparency so that they can make better decisions,” Knopf tells Food Tank.

He explains that through Raley’s Shelf Guide Program, the company hopes to help consumers read and interpret nutrition information on packaged foods. Recently, for example, they added tags to help shoppers identify cereals that are high in added sugar.

Knopf also discusses additional strategies to help consumers make informed decisions, the company’s effort to reduce their environmental footprint, and the ways they have tried to keep workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

