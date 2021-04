Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 04:00 Hits: 5

Hostess Brands, LLC (“Hostess Brands”) has become aware that certain Hostess® SnoBalls® were inadvertently manufactured in the packaging for Hostess® Chocolate CupCakes and the packaging does not list “coconut,” an ingredient in SnoBalls®, as an allergen.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/voluntary-recall-hostessr-snoballsr-due-undeclared-allergen