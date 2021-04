Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 20:28 Hits: 7

After more than a year of takeout orders, the country is facing a new shortage: ketchup. Restaurants are scrambling to replenish the popular condiment.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/07/985128528/restaurants-in-a-pickle-relish-when-they-had-ketchup-as-they-may-oh-no-run-out