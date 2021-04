Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 10:51 Hits: 3

Authors: GM Watch

Terms such as “like nature”, “precise”, and “no foreign genes” are being wrongly applied to new GM techniques

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19749-why-new-genetic-techniques-need-to-be-stringently-regulated-study