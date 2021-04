Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 04:00 Hits: 7

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals. Inc. of Norcross, GA is recalling all lots of APS Nutrition Isomorph 28 flavors in a 2 lb jug because it contains undeclared milk, wheat & soy allergens. All lots of iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie in 4.85lb jugs and 10 lb bags is also being reca

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/hi-tech-pharmaceuticals-issues-allergy-alert-various-aps-isomorph-28-products-and-iforce-nutrition