Five Campylobacter infections linked to Dungeness Valley Creamery raw milk consumption in Washington

Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021

Fifth recall and third outbreak in 12 years

Campylobacter infections linked to raw milk consumption in Clallam, Skagit, Kitsap, and Clark counties

Five lab-positive campylobacteriosis cases have been identified in individuals who consumed Dungeness Valley Creamery raw milk. The raw milk was purchased in Clallam, Skagit, Kitsap, and Clark Counties.

Dungeness Valley Creamery has issued a voluntary recall of all raw milk product with a ‘Best By’ date of April 13, 2021, or earlier. These products may be contaminated with Campylobacter bacteria, which can cause serious illness. The recalled product is bottled in gallon, half-gallon, quart and pint containers. It was sold to customers in western Washington in the on-farm store, outside retail stores and drop-off locations. Health officials urge consumers not to drink any Dungeness Valley Creamery raw milk product with a ‘Best By’ date of April 13, 2021, or earlier, and to discard any leftover product, or return it to the place of purchase.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is working with Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) and local health investigators during this ongoing investigation.

“Unpasteurized raw milk can carry harmful bacteria and germs. Foodborne illnesses can be caused by many different foods; however, raw milk is one of the riskiest,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, State Epidemiologist for Communicable Diseases.

Symptoms of Campylobacter infection include fever, diarrhea (often bloody), nausea, vomiting, malaise and abdominal pain. Most people with Campylobacterinfection recover on their own, but some need antibiotic treatment. In severe cases, complications may include reactive arthritis, irritable bowel syndrome and Guillain-Barré syndrome. Infants, young children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with a weakened immune system are at greatest risk for severe illness.

2019 – Dungeness Valley Creameryraw milk linked to E. coli

2018 – Dungeness valley Creamery raw milk consumption linked to E. coli illnesses

2013 – Dungeness Valley Creamery raw milk Linked to E. coli

2009 – Dungeness Valley Creamery raw milk E. coli Outbreak

2010 – Seattle Times article – Is raw milk safe?

