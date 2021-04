Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 13:00 Hits: 11

Rise Baking Company of York, PA is recalling its Harris Teeter Brand 8” 3-layer Cookies and Creme Cake and Dawn Food Products Brand 7” 2-layer Vanilla Bean Waterfall Cake due to incorrect allergen labeling on the product. The product label does not list Hazelnut.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/rise-baking-company-llc-issues-recall-undeclared-hazelnut-cakes