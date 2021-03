Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 19:55 Hits: 3

Trident Seafoods Corporation is issuing a voluntary recall of a single lot number of Pacific Salmon Burgers, Net Wt. 3 lbs. (48 oz.), because it may contain small pieces of metal. Consumption of these products may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury

