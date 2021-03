Articles

GraceKennedy Foods (USA) LLC (GK Foods USA) has announced a voluntary recall of a batch of its La Fe Peppers and Onions, due to the probable presence of extraneous material. Derrick Reckord, President and CEO of GK Foods USA, owner of the La Fe brand, explained that the Voluntary Class 2 Recall has

http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/gk-foods-usa-announces-voluntary-recall-batch-la-fe-peppers-and-onions