Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Real Water, Inc. of Mesa, AZ and Henderson, NV, has issued a voluntary recall of all sizes of its Real Water brand drinking water, because it may be linked to certain instances of non-viral hepatitis which were reported in or about November, 2020 in the Las Vegas, NV area.

