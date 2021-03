Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 23:00 Hits: 4

22 March 2021, Rome - Water is an “essential element of every aspect of development”, QU Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said today during a large virtual celebration to mark World Water Day 2021

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1382552/icode/