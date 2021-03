Articles

MG Foods of Charlotte, NC is expanding its recall issued March 10, 2021 to include three Turkey Wraps due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/three-turkey-wrap-sandwiches-added-mg-foods-previous-recall-list-due-possible-listeria-monocytogenes