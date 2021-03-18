The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NIFA’s Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program: Helping Consumers Maximize, and Safely Serve and Store the Food They Have

Nutrition security has taken center stage during the pandemic. While many families struggle to put healthy food on the table, it’s important for communities to have resources to help feed and nurture families. That’s why the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) helps people develop the skills needed to prepare foods and learn how to store food in limited spaces.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/03/18/nifas-expanded-food-and-nutrition-education-program-helping-consumers

