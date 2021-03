Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 04:00 Hits: 0

Western Mixers Produce & Nut Company of Los Angeles, California is recalling the following item:Gelson’s Yogurt Raisins, 14 oz. because it may contain undeclared Peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if the

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/western-mixers-produce-nuts-inc-recalls-gelsons-yogurt-raisins-because-possible-allergen-heath-risk