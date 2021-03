Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 18:52 Hits: 2

Bravo Packing, Inc. of Carneys Point, NJ is expanding the previously announced voluntary recall of two pet food products to now include all pet food and bones in all package sizes. During an FDA inspection, samples collected tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes and resulted in a

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/bravo-packing-inc-expands-previously-announced-voluntary-recall-pet-food-products-due-potential