Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling Cranberry Biscotti purchased from six stores in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The product is being recalled because it may contain undeclared Tree Nuts (Pistachio) that was not listed on the product label due to mislabeling. People who have an alle

