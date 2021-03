Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 10:00 Hits: 2

Black entrepreneurs have long faced challenges be it getting financial capital, or discrimination in contracting. Now, the pandemic has hit them the hardest and many are trying to find ways to thrive.

(Image credit: Lynsey Weatherspoon for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/11/975300833/we-dont-have-the-luxury-to-fall-apart-black-businesses-get-creative-to-survive