Mediterranean Food Inc. of Warren, MI, is recalling its 2Lb plastic jar of "Alqosh Sesame Oil" because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened i

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/mediterranean-food-inc-recalls-alqosh-sesame-oil-because-possible-health-risk