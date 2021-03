Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 12:15 Hits: 4

Authors: GM Watch

Commission allows companies that stand to profit from the weakening of GMO safety rules to help rewrite them

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19719-eu-commission-breaking-own-rules-to-give-green-light-for-new-gmos