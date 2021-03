Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 14:43 Hits: 3

Scotch whisky and other goods have been subject to a 25% tariff. The levies cost companies hundreds of millions of dollars in lost exports, according to the Scotch industry.

(Image credit: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/04/973611548/scotch-whisky-english-cheese-prices-could-ease-as-u-s-halts-tariffs