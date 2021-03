Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 19:09 Hits: 5

Bravo Packing, Inc. of Carneys Point, NJ is recalling all Ground Beef and Performance Dog, a frozen raw pet food because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. Salmonella can cause illness in animals eating the products, as well as people who handle conta

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/bravo-packing-inc-recalls-all-performance-dog-and-ground-beef-raw-pet-food-because-possible