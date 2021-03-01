The right '5-a-day' mix is 2 fruit and 3 vegetable servings for longer life

Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 01 March 2021

Higher consumption of fruits and vegetables is associated with a lower risk of death in men and women, according to data representing nearly 2 million adults. Five daily servings of fruits and vegetables, eaten as 2 servings of fruit and 3 servings of vegetables, may be the optimal amount and combination for a longer life. These findings support current U.S. dietary recommendations to eat more fruits and vegetables and the simple public health message '5-a-day.'

