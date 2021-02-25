Agriculture in America: Deeply Rooted in Black Culture

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 16:56 Hits: 5

The story of agriculture in America cannot be told without acknowledging the contributions of Black people. Black people have been and are an integral driver in the success of U.S. agriculture. From farming and cultivation to scientific research, the agriculture narrative is fortified by the many roles played by black leaders. USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) is the premier food research agency in the world, and it wouldn’t be nearly as successful or impactful if not for its rich, diverse history of scientists.

