Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 10:00 Hits: 5

FAO is committing to increasing by 50 percent its delivery of digital financial transfers and vouchers to beneficiaries. As part of joining the Better than Cash Alliance, FAO is also pledging to expand its use of digital payments in at least ten more of its Decentralized Offices.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1375626/icode/