Category: Food Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 05:00 Hits: 4

Urban Remedy, a California-based producer and retailer of ultra-fresh, organic meals, is voluntarily recalling 462 beverages because it may contain undeclared almonds and cashews.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/urban-remedy-voluntarily-recalls-beverages-undeclared-almond-cashew-allergens