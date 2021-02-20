El Abuelito Cheese recalls all Queso Fresco due to Listeria positive test

Category: Food Hits: 20
El Abuelito Cheese of Paterson, NJ is recalling all Queso Fresco (Fresh, soft cheese) products, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
All Queso Fresco products with sell by dates through 032821, have been recalled. The products are sold as El Abuelito Cheese brand, distributed in CT, NJ, PA, NY; Rio Grande Food Products brand, distributed in VA, NC, MD; and Rio Lindo distributed in NC and MD. The products were distributed through Feb 16, 2021 and were available in supermarkets, wholesale, and retails stores.
The following products being recalled were produced at Plant #34-12179 in the following forms
Brand
Product Name
Size
Container Type
UPC Code
El Abuelito Cheese
Queso Fresco Regular
12 oz.
Plastic Container
673130100003
Queso Fresco Promoción
10 oz.
Plastic Container
673130100078
Queso Fresco de Hoja
12 oz.
Plastic Container
673130100065
Queso Fresco
5 Lb.
Vacuum Packed
673130100058
Queso Fresco Guatemala
12 oz.
Plastic Container
673130100027
Rio Grande Food Products, Inc.
Chirilagua Queso de Hacienda
12 oz.
Plastic Container
738529005571
Queso Fresco Campestre con Hoja
14 oz.
Plastic Container
812324031161
Queso Fresco Campestre Artesanal
14 oz.
Plastic Container
738529002518
Queso Fresco con Hoja
14 oz.
Plastic Container
738529004581
Queso Fresco Yorito
12 oz.
Plastic Container
738529005564
Queso Fresco Olancho
14 oz.
Plastic Container
812324031222
Cuajada Fresca Guatemalteca
12 oz.
Plastic Container
738529001276
Cuajada Fresca Hondureña
12 oz.
Plastic Container
738529001269
Cuajada Fresca Salvadoreña
12 oz.
Plastic Container
738529001252
Rio Lindo
Queso Fresco Mexicano
12 oz.
Plastic Container
718122088587
Queso Fresco Hondureño
12 oz.
Plastic Container
718122088591
Queso Fresco Salvadoreño
12 oz.
Plastic Container
718122088607
As of February 11, 2021, the CDC reports seven people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes from four states.
El Abuelito has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and El Abuelito continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.
As the FDA stated, about this outbreak investigation, the Connecticut Department of Public Health collected product samples of El Abuelito-brand Hispanic-style fresh and soft cheeses from a store where a sick person bought cheeses. Sample analysis showed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in samples of El Abuelito Queso Fresco sold in 10 oz packages, marked as Lot A027 with an expiration date of 02/26/2021.
