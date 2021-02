Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 19 February 2021

The "lunchbox moment" is a pop culture trope in stories about children of immigrants to the U.S. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Eater staff writer Jaya Saxena about the limits of those storylines.

