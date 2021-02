Articles

The historic shop, first opened in 1965, caught fire in Atlanta last week, and is closed. Food writer Jennifer Zyman shares a glimpse of what the store meant to those who live in the city.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/14/967807196/a-krispy-kreme-burned-in-atlanta-the-losses-go-far-beyond-delicious-doughnuts