Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 15:17 Hits: 1

Authors: GM Watch

While further investigation of a lab leak is rejected, frozen foods are in the frame! Report: Jonathan Matthews



Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19691-who-investigation-descends-into-farce-in-rush-to-rule-out-a-lab-leak