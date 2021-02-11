The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

USDA Invests in Data for Agricultural Irrigation Improvements

Category: Food Hits: 8

Every farmer needs adequate water for their crops. In some U.S. regions, farmers must rely on irrigation to have enough water for their crops. The 2017 Census of Agriculture reports farms with some form of irrigation accounted for 54% of the total value of crop sales (PDF, 121 KB). With water being such a vital resource for the U.S. agricultural sector, understanding water management and supply organizations is key to helping policymakers make decisions to support irrigated crop production.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/02/11/usda-invests-data-agricultural-irrigation-improvements

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version