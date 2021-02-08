The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

GSA Partner, USDA, Delivers Enhanced Contact Center Experience for Customers

Good customer experience starts at the very first interaction with a customer, which is why the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently officially launched its AskUSDA Contact Center program to support inquiries via web, phone, chat, or email. AskUSDA serves as the one “front door” to help deliver a centralized contact center experience, helping customers get consistent and streamlined information.

