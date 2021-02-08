Civil Eats TV: Cacao Is a Food of the People

Category: Food Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 09:00 Hits: 9

Authors: The Civil Eats Editors

“In Central America, cacao manifested as the food of the people, and that tells you a lot about how people live,” says Karla McNeil-Rueda, who grew up in a family of sugarcane and coffee farmers in a small town on the border of Honduras and Nicaragua.

McNeil-Rueda is now the co-founder of award-winning Cru Chocolate , based near Sacramento, California. The hand-crafted, bean-to-bar chocolate and drinking chocolate she makes in her home with partner and co-founder Eddie Houston is deeply connected to her heritage and to the story and mythology of Mesoamerican chocolate traditions.

Despite its storied legacy as a drink for kings, McNeil-Rueda strongly believes in the democratization of chocolate. “Cacao is not the food of the gods. It is the god,” she says. “And it’s always been available to all people.”

The cacao tree, Theobroma cacao, Latin for “food of the gods,” is native to Central and South America. The ancient Mesoamericans, which included the Olmec, Mayan, and Aztec civilizations, worshipped chocolate, or Xocolatl—bitter water—as the Mayans called it, and enjoyed it as an everyday drink as well as in rituals and healing practices. The Mayans considered chocolate a gift to the people that anyone could partake in, regardless of social standing. Chocolate became less communal under Aztec rule, when it was served as a drink primarily to the wealthy, members of the royalty, and priests.

Colonialism spread cacao overseas, and today, 70 percent of the world’s cacao is produced in Africa. Americans consume roughly 10 pounds of chocolate per person each year, much of it coming from a small number of global multinational corporations. Millions of smallholder cacao farmers live on the margins, earning subsistence wages in an industry rife with deforestation and ongoing documented cases of child slavery and trafficking.

It’s against this backdrop that McNeil-Rueda seeks to center the history and culture of Central American chocolate in telling her own positive migration story. The Cru team looks for smallholder farmers who grow cacao without pesticides and who value seed diversity and food sovereignty, and the company’s goal is to ensure a fair price by investing in the long-term economic and community development of their growers. They directly source beans from Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, and partner with women in the cacao production process through farming cooperatives, a rarity in the male-dominated cacao industry.

McNeil-Rueda says she is inspired by her culture’s relationship to nature and the cacao plant especially, that it nourishes and feeds her spiritually. And she has deep respect for the places it grows, the people who have grown it, and for the plant itself.

“The ultimate goal is sharing a delicious cacao, knowing where it comes from, and supporting the people who grow it in an ethical way,” Houston says.

Cru is also a cottage food business: They make their products in their home garage and kitchen roasting, de-shelling, and stone-grinding the beans using modern machinery, with some home hacks. They create bars and wheels that are designed to be melted into hot water to create a range of hot beverages from classic hot chocolate to a new line of powdered cacao-mushroom adaptogenic drinks.