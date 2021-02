Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 10:55 Hits: 4

Champion race car driver Michael Andretti won the race — covering 350 feet at a top speed of 17 miles per hour. The event helped to launch the parking garage at a new casino in Washington state.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/04/963913540/edible-car-91-cake-sets-record-for-speed-distance