The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

E. coli tainted Raw Milk Recalled

Category: Food Hits: 5

A Washington State dairy is recalling unpasteurized, raw milk from retailers and consumers after state tests showed a sample was contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.

Williams Valley Family Farm LLC announced the recall today, warning consumers to stop using the implicated milk.

“The recall was initiated after routine sampling conducted by the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) revealed the presence of toxin-producing E. coliin retail raw whole milk. . . . Williams Valley Family Farm LLC and WSDA continue to work jointly to address the source of the problem,” company officials of the Clayton, WA, dairy said in the recall notice.

There is concern that consumers may have significant portions of the milk in their homes because its best-by dates range from Feb. 8 through Feb. 17.

The recalled raw whole milk was bottled in gallon and half-gallon containers and was sold to customers in Eastern and Western Washington, including retail stores.

Consumers who have purchased Williams Valley Family Farm LLC retail raw whole milk with “Best By” dates of “2/08 through 2/17” are urged not to drink the product and return it to the place of purchase.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-watch/e-coli-tainted-raw-milk-recalled/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version