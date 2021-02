Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 17:36 Hits: 2

Like many of us, I spent most my life thinking of vaccinations as an item to check off the list at a routine doctor’s visit or as preparation for an international trip. I never imagined that someday every adult in the United States might need access to a critical, life-saving vaccine all at once. The logistics to carry that out—needless to say—are daunting.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/02/03/fire-pandemic-response