Category: Food Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 05:00 Hits: 4

think! and Interpac Technologies, Inc., of Woodland, California, a supplier of certain think! brand oatmeal products, have issued a voluntary recall on specific lots of think! Protein + Fiber Oatmeal, Farmer’s Market Berry Crumble products which may inadvertently contain undeclared tree nuts

