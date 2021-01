Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 19:00 Hits: 4

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu called today for “global synergistic action before it is too late” to transform the world’s agri-food systems. He spoke at a high-profile panel at the World Economic Forum’s annual “Davos” get-together.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1371353/icode/