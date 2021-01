Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 12:56 Hits: 3

Authors: GM Watch

Could Bayer/Monsanto finally be forced to acknowledge responsibility for the millions of victims of Agent Orange? Jonathan Matthews reports

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19675-landmark-court-case-against-agrochemical-giants-over-agent-orange-gets-underway