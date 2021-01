Articles

House-Autry Mills, Inc. is voluntarily recalling 9 oz. House-Autry Tartar Sauce (60013) with the following Best By dates: BB 08182021, BB 08232021, BB 09162021, BB 09172021, BB 09182021 and BB 09212021 as a precaution, due to the verification of spoilage associated with the product

